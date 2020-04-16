Friday Night Lights honor high school seniors in southeast Mo.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday, a few southeast Missouri schools will take the time to recognize their spring athletes and seniors.
Perryville, Bernie, and Dexter are just a few of the high schools that’ll be lighting up the gridiron, in honor of its students.
Josh Dowdy, the athletic director at Dexter high school, shared his plans to show appreciation.
“We brought in some people to put together a slideshow. We are going to put that up on the scoreboard which is going to be really cool,” he said.
He continued to say, “It’s going to be rolling each Friday night as well so hopefully those people that can drive by can take a picture or take a glimpse of their senior on the scoreboard.”
Dowdy said that even though spring sports athletes won’t be having a season this year, he will do all he can to make sure the seniors get the proper high school send off.
The Friday Night Lights will light up the football field starting on Friday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m. and will continue for the next four weeks.
