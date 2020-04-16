Fire Marshal to investigate possible arson in Portageville, Mo.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The state Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a possible arson in Portageville, Missouri.
Firefighters were called to a single-story house fire at Sixth St. and LeSeiur Ave. in Portageville just after midnight on Thursday, April 16.
When crews arrived, heavy flames were showing at the home and a neighboring house was starting to burn.
According to Portageville Fire and Rescue, the home on fire was vacant, but the neighboring house was occupied when the fire broke out.
Portageville Fire and Rescue believes the fire could be arson, so they called the state Fire Marshal in to investigate.
Crews were able to get the fire under control and save property, but they report some nearby properties were damaged.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 2:30 a.m.
