Discovery Park of America to remain closed through May

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Discovery Park of America announced it will remain closed through May.
Leaders say they will reevaluate and determine a date to reopen as it gets closer to June.
Some events that were scheduled for May and have since been rescheduled include:
- Opening night for Rhythm on the Rails - Moved to later in the spring/summer. More details will be announced soon.
- Southern Artist Showcase: “The Caldwell Collection, Works by Southern Self-Taught Artists” - Exhibit postponed, and a new date will be announced soon.
- 7th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta 2020 - Event postponed to fall 2020, and a new date will be announced later in the year
- Singer Songwriter Night 2020 featuring Phillip and Friends: Nights 1 and 2 - Postponed to later in the year, and a date will be announced soon. Once the new date is announced, refunds will be available for those who have already bought their tickets should they be unable to attend
- Wildlife Education Series: World Turtle Day - This event will take place on Facebook
- Steam Saturday - This event will take place on Facebook
The Park first closed on March 17.
