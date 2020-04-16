Discovery Park of America to remain closed through May

The Discovery Park of America announced it will remain closed through May. (Source: Discovery Park of America)
By Amber Ruch | April 16, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 1:03 PM

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Discovery Park of America announced it will remain closed through May.

Leaders say they will reevaluate and determine a date to reopen as it gets closer to June.

Some events that were scheduled for May and have since been rescheduled include:

  • Opening night for Rhythm on the Rails - Moved to later in the spring/summer. More details will be announced soon.
  • Southern Artist Showcase: “The Caldwell Collection, Works by Southern Self-Taught Artists” - Exhibit postponed, and a new date will be announced soon.
  • 7th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta 2020 - Event postponed to fall 2020, and a new date will be announced later in the year
  • Singer Songwriter Night 2020 featuring Phillip and Friends: Nights 1 and 2 - Postponed to later in the year, and a date will be announced soon. Once the new date is announced, refunds will be available for those who have already bought their tickets should they be unable to attend
  • Wildlife Education Series: World Turtle Day - This event will take place on Facebook
  • Steam Saturday - This event will take place on Facebook

The Park first closed on March 17.

