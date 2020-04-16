Carbondale teachers chosen for ‘Donors Choose’ grants

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many Heartland teachers are struggling, dealing with having no students in the classroom.
Carbondale teachers Sharonda Marshall and Maria Jessup are dealing with the same.
“I just hope the school year comes in August and we get to start when we need to start," said Marshall.
That will have to wait. For the time being, both Marshall and Jessup applied to have a monetary grant from Donors Choose.
“They wanted us to fill out a short survey, and it asked us different questions, what would you use these 1,000 dollars for in your classroom," Marshall explained.
Both Jessup and Marshall waited patiently while the group who hands out the grants weaved through 4,000 other surveys across the country, both ended up receiving emails confirming they will receive monetary grants.
Jessup is providing her students with reading materials such as books and other items to help the students read, while Marshall is providing students with addition, subtraction and multiplication cards and other coloring activities.
“I’ve been able to order them [students] supplies, I’ve talked to each one of their parents on the phone about what I can provide them that will help with learning at home," Jessup said.
Marshall is also keeping up to date with her students.
“We have a Zoom meeting once a week, for the class, and then I call each kid at least once throughout the week," she said.
If you are a teacher in the Heartland, I would love to see what good you are doing for your students during this remote learning time. Please share to my Facebook page or the the KFVS12 Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.