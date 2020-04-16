3 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County; chamber announces regional recovery plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cape Girardeau County, and the Cape Chamber announced a regional recovery plan.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department on Thursday, that brings the total number of positive cases to 35, with 21 recovered.
Out of those cases, seven are county residents, 12 are Cape Girardeau city residents and 16 are Jackson residents.
The Cape Chamber said it partnered with the Jackson Chamber, Scott City Chamber, Cape Area MAGNET and Visit Cape to put together a recovery plan.
Called “Reclaim Our Region," the initiative will help local businesses and employees.
They said to look for the multi-step plan moving forward.
