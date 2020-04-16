Cairo, Ill. shooting under investigation

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting is under investigation in Cairo.
According to Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown, a man in his late 20s was shot on 24th Street and Sycamore Street. His condition is unknown at this time.
He said the call came in just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.
The sheriff is currently not releasing any information about possible suspects.
Cairo police and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department are working together to investigate the shooting.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.