3-year-old child tests positive for COVID-19 in Williamson County, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A child is the newest positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, the child likely acquired the virus through community spread. They say the child is at home in isolation and doing well.
As of Wednesday, April 15, the health department said there are a total of 12 lab-confirmed positive cases in Williamson County and five lab-confirmed positive cases in Franklin County.
Out of those, six have recovered.
