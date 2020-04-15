WWII veteran, age 99, raises millions for UK health service

Captain Tom Moore’s family had set up a fund-raising drive to support health workers caring for coronavirus patients, as a way to thank doctors and nurses who treated him for a broken hip. The family thought they would struggle to reach their initial 1,000-pound target last week. But the campaign clearly captured the public mood at a time of national crisis and within days, the cause had attracted more than 250,000 supporters who pledged more than 6 million pounds. (Source: MAYTRIX GROUP, CNN)