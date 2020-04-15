What you need to know April 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 15.
Wednesday is starting off cold with widespread frost.
Temperatures near and below freezing.
After sunrise, the frost will start to melt.
Clouds will move into the Heartland during the afternoon ahead of a weak cold front.
Scattered rain and windy conditions are also expected this afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
High temperatures will be in the mid 50s north to low 60s south.
More rain in the forecast for Friday with cooler temps ending the week.
Warmer temps will be back next week.
- German authorities say police have arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State group alleged to be planning an attack on American military facilities.
- According to a new study, coronavirus social distancing may need to continue into 2022.
- President Trump announced a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China.
- Today would normally be the deadline to file federal income tax returns, but because of the COVID-19 crisis, tax returns are not due until July 15.
- One Heartland financial adviser gives his advice on what to do with your stimulus check when you receive it.
- A California mother finds a fake Facebook ad claiming her family died from coronavirus.
- An Illinois family is celebrating the life of a woman born during the Spanish flu pandemic who died from COVID-19 at the age of 101.
- A Mississippi man says his family is alive because of a concrete room that survived a tornado which destroyed the rest of their home.
