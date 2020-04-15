Victory Dream Center amps up food giveaway

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland group is doing all it can to keep people fed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Victory Dream Center in Carbondale says it normally serves about 4,000 people a month.
However, since the outbreak, volunteers say they’re seeing new faces.
“We have a lot of people now that have never needed food that are coming to our food pantry. So it’s definitely a time of need with people’s jobs being cut off and all the craziness that’s going on with covid.”
“It’s really a joy that we can stay open and I’m just hoping that we can continue to do that.”
The group is taking precautions while delivering the food, such as splitting up volunteers into different teams to work separate shifts.
Also, customers are asked to line up outside the building.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.