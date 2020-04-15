U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $131 million in dislocated worker grants

WASHINGTON, DC (KFVS) -The U.S. Department of Labor announced on April 15 the award of 26 Dislocated Worker Grants (DWGs) totaling $131,384,557 to help address the workforce-related impacts of the coronavirus public health emergency.
These awards are funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided $345 million for DWGs to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.
“Americans across the country are making sacrifices to combat the spread of coronavirus,” said Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “The Dislocated Worker Grants awarded today will help some of these unemployed Americans find new jobs performing work that responds to the impact of the virus on their communities.”
DWGs may provide eligible participants disaster-relief employment to address the coronavirus’ impacts within their communities, as well as employment and training activities.
In addition to these Disaster Recovery DWGs, states and other eligible entities may also apply for Employment Recovery DWGs to provide reemployment services to eligible individuals affected by mass layoffs, such as those resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
The purpose of these disaster DWGs is to create temporary jobs for eligible individuals to assist with clean-up, recovery and humanitarian efforts in areas impacted by disasters or emergency situations
In the case of the coronavirus public health emergency, funding could be used for humanitarian assistance, clean-up and mitigation associated with the virus, and job training for industries still hiring during the health emergency.
Twenty-four states and territories will receive award funding.
