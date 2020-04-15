Southern Seven Health Dept. confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19 in region

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
The cases include a woman in her 50s from Pulaski County, a woman in her 40s from Johnson County and a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s, both from Union County.
The health department said all four are in isolation.
As of Wednesday, April 15, the health department is reporting a total of 13 positive cases in its region and no deaths.
- Johnson County - 2 positive cases
- Massac County - 3 positive cases with 2 of the 3 recovered
- Pulaski County - 5 positive cases
- Union County - 3 positive cases
The following hotlines are also available to answer your questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region.
- Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
- Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
- Saint Francis Healthcare System 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
- Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)
