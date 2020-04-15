Southern Seven Health Dept. confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19 in region

The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the region. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | April 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 4:34 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The cases include a woman in her 50s from Pulaski County, a woman in her 40s from Johnson County and a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s, both from Union County.

The health department said all four are in isolation.

As of Wednesday, April 15, the health department is reporting a total of 13 positive cases in its region and no deaths.

  • Johnson County - 2 positive cases
  • Massac County - 3 positive cases with 2 of the 3 recovered
  • Pulaski County - 5 positive cases
  • Union County - 3 positive cases

The following hotlines are also available to answer your questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region.

  • Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
  • Saint Francis Healthcare System 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
  • Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)

