Contractor to demolish I-55 southbound bridge at center junction next week

Contractor to demolish I-55 southbound bridge at center junction next week
The diverging diamond interchange project at Center Junction on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
By Amber Ruch | April 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 1:38 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Overnight closures are planned April 20-21 for the diverging diamond interchange project.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, weather permitting, Route 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews demolish the southbound I-55 bridge overnight.

Work will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 21.

The southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp will stay open during these hours.

Drone12: Diverging diamond interchange project at Center Junction 4/15

Crews will start work to replace the northbound bridge by the beginning of 2021.

The entire project is set to take about a year and nine months to complete.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.