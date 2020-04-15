Contractor to demolish I-55 southbound bridge at center junction next week

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Overnight closures are planned April 20-21 for the diverging diamond interchange project.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, weather permitting, Route 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews demolish the southbound I-55 bridge overnight.
Work will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 21.
The southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp will stay open during these hours.
Crews will start work to replace the northbound bridge by the beginning of 2021.
The entire project is set to take about a year and nine months to complete.
