Rend Lake College offering mental health help

Ina, Ill. (KFVS) - Many people have a hard time with change. When the coronavirus pandemic swept across America, many people began to worry what is next.
Rend Lake College had an idea to help out their students and the community.
They partnered with ULifeLine, a website that allows people to take self-assessment, learn mental health facts and other things related.
The college also put together a booklet that lets the community know they are trying to help. The booklet offers resources people need help in a trying time.
“We keep hearing were all in this together, in some way that’s true, but everybody has their own individual situation," said Rend Lake Student Success Coordinator Sarah Draper.
Many people cope with things in many ways.
“I think students, whether we’re talking Rend Lake students or talking about employees or just everybody, this is a time of uncertainty," Draper said.
To log on to the website. Visit RLC.EDU and in the search bar type in “ULifeLine” and click on RLC Cares. This will direct you to a page where you are able to navigate to whatever help you need.
“It takes a community, so use those resources," Draper said.
Rend Lake also started a phone campaign, where they are reaching out to every student checking in on them if they have any questions or concerns.
