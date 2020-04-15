Purple up in Perry County, Mo. to support military families

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Perry County, Missouri are wearing purple on Wednesday, April 15, in support of those who serve our country.
The American Legion Auxiliary Post 113 President Carol Taylor wanted to send a message of support, for those military families making sacrifices.
“The purpose of our project is to have a special time to pay tribute to the military children. For their commitment their patience, their courage, their unconditional support for their parents, who are serving in the armed forces.”
The project was started this year in Perryville, and she said she looked forward to community support.
“We just wanted to share it with the community, and hope that everybody would purple up, wear purple in some way or another today," she said.
Taylor said Perry County Mayor Ken Bear wrote a proclamation in support of the initiative making this a yearly event.
With the stay-at-home order in place across the state, she suggested uploading your photos wearing purple to the Legion’s Facebook page to be shared within the community.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.