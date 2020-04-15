Parade for a Dexter woman’s 100th birthday

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Social distancing restrictions didn’t stop one family from celebrating a milestone.
“It warms the heart beyond measure," said Vickie Perry, Lois McKuin’s granddaughter.
It’s the sign of the times. A drive-by birthday parade in Dexter.
“We just love our grandma Lois so much," said Perry.
Lois McKuin turned 100 year old on April 15.
“It’s a very special time and hard to believe that our mother can be 100 years old in great health and takes no medication," said Patricia Pickrell, McKuin’s daughter.
“She has such a great personality. Very loving and very caring," said Pickrell.
Although this isn’t exactly how the family planned to celebrate, McKuin still got a front row seat to her party as Stoddard County first responders, family, and church friends all wished her well.
“Hired a band and a cake and everything. But due to the coronavirus with the lockdown, we had to quickly come up with something else, and this is what we came up with," Perry. “She took it all in stride. She was laughing, and I know it warmed her heart equally to see all of her family and her fellow church members here.”
While there’s still cake for McKuin inside her nursing home, this benchmark was a little bittersweet.
“It’s a beautiful day for my mom, and it’s kind of sad," said Bud McKuin, Lois McKuin’s son.
“It’s sad but she’s in a wonderful place, and they’re so nice here," said Pickrell.
“One hundred is just a really big deal," said Perry.
“She is very special," said Pickrell.
