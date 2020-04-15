Pandemic financial advice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many Americans are dealing with financial stress due to lifestyle changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we are spending more time inside our homes and away from our jobs bills, payments and collections have many wondering what they can do to avoid getting behind.
Financial Planner Derieck Hodges had some useful tips to getting ahead.
“Immediately, make a list of who you owe money too. And that’s where you want to start. You want to call all your lenders and creditors and explain your situation,” he said. "And I think what you will find is, most of them will do some for of suspension of payments or waiving of late fees. "
During the pandemic, he also suggested to not overspend and have a cash emergency fund in place to make sure you are prepared for the long haul.
