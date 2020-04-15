One more really cold night

Another freeze warning is out for most of our northern counties, while the rest of the Heartland is under a Frost Advisory. Bottom line with both of those, of course, is that is will be another cold and frosty night for much of the Heartland. Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday is looking pretty nice after that cold start. Highs in the afternoon will make it into the lower to mid 60s. Scattered showers arrive on Friday with some colder numbers, especially for our northern counties.