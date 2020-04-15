More than 23K COVID-19 cases, 868 deaths reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,222 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 74 deaths.
In all, 23,247 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 869 have died from the virus in Illinois.
More than 110,000 have been tested for the virus.
According to IDPH, 23 percent of all hospital beds in the state are being used by COVID-19 patients and those suspected of having the virus.
The latest breakdown on number of cases and statistics concerning COVID-19 in Illinois can be found here.
Gov. JB Pritzker will give his daily update on the state’s response on at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
