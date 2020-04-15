MoDOT holds online meeting on 2 Bollinger Co. bridge projects

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department o Transportation is asking for the public’s input on plans to improve two bridges in Bollinger County.
The bridges are located on Route 51 over the Castor River and Castor River Overflow, just north of Zalma.
The bridges are part of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle. where one design company will repair or replace more than a dozen bridges in Southeast Missouri in the next several years.
The design team is expected to be selected in August. Construction could begin in early Summer 2020 with a completion of the project is expected by December 2023.
Public comments on the Bollinger County projects will be accepted until April 29.
For more information, to view the online meeting and to comment on the projects, click here.
