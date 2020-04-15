Missouri’s first alternate care site opens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s first Alternate Care Site opened on April 15 at a converted St. Louis hotel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The site, constructed from an existing 120-bed Quality Inn hotel is ready to receive patients from hospitals in the local St. Louis area.
These hospitals include Barnes, SSM, Mercy and numerous outlying smaller hospitals.
This will help alleviate some of the pressures being put on the hospitals and free up some beds.
Medical professionals staffing this facility are from the Missouri National Guard’s 139th Medical Group and the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
This alternate care site includes a triage station, four nurse stations, conference rooms and a privacy fence around the perimeter.
