Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
University of Missouri System weighs major cuts due to virus
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of the University of Missouri System are considering layoffs, unpaid leave and other ways to contain costs due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. University of Missouri System President Mun Choi said in a statement Tuesday that major sources of funding “will remain under stress for some time to come.” He said that effective May 1, he and other leaders are taking 10% salary cuts that will last until at least July 31. Meanwhile, budget planners at each university are developing plans for cuts of up to 15%. Some budget-cutting decisions will be made by April 30.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-LEGISLATURE
Missouri lawmakers plan to resume work amid coronavirus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker says the Missouri Legislature is tentatively scheduled to return to work April 27. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden on Monday tweeted it's possible to keep lawmakers safe while doing legislative work. But his announcement brought immediate pushback from Democrats concerned about the spread of coronavirus. Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo says lawmakers would be returning to the Capitol at the same time that Washington University models predict the virus will peak in Missouri.
MURDER CONVICTION-MISSOURI
Missouri Supreme Court weighs wrongful conviction case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court judges are weighing whether to grant a new trial for a man who has spent more than two decades in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit. Judges heard arguments remotely on 46-year-old Lamar Johnson's case Tuesday over concerns about coronavirus. Johnson was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd over an alleged drug dispute. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner agrees that Johnson is innocent. She's asking the Supreme Court for a new trial. But the state says only Johnson can ask for a new trial, and it's too late for that.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CURBSIDE MIXED DRINKS
Curbside mixed drinks temporarily allowed in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is permitting the curbside sale of mixed drinks amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced Tuesday that it is temporarily waiving restrictions to permit retailer-packaged alcoholic drinks. But the drinks must be placed in a sealed, leakproof container. That means plastic or Styrofoam cups with straws or loose covers aren’t permitted. Customers also must purchase a meal with the liquor purchase. The waiver lasts until May 15.
OFF-DUTY OFFICER SHOT-CHARGES
Ex-Kansas City officer accused of lying about being shot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Kansas City police officer who said he was shot in the chest last fall while patrolling a shopping center has been charged with false reporting. The Kansas City Star reports that 53-year-old Kelly Sapp was suspended from his job after investigators questioned his story about being shot Sept. 14 while he moonlighted as a security guard. Police swarmed the area looking for a shooter after Sapp radioed he needed help. Sapp said he had been shot by an unknown assailant as he investigated noises coming from a tree line near the shopping center. Investigators later determined the evidence gathered at the scene didn't match Sapp's story.
DEATH PENALTY CASE-RULING
Missouri Supreme Court denies death row inmate's appeal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has turned away a death row inmate’s appeal for post-conviction relief that raised questions about the effectiveness of his counsel. The state's high court ruled against Vincent McFadden on Tuesday. It's not clear whether he'll appeal. An Associated Press request for comment to his attorney wasn't immediately returned Tuesday. McFadden was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for killing Leslie Addison in St. Louis County in 2003. McFadden argues that his attorneys didn’t order scans of his brain to present as evidence in court, among other complaints.
LIFE TERMS- 19 YEAR OLDS
Missouri high court upholds life sentences for older teens
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled against expanding a ban on life sentences for juveniles to older teenagers. Judges in a unanimous decision Tuesday ruled that they're bound to follow the U.S. Supreme Court's definition of juveniles as children under age 18. The case centered on 43-year-old David Barnett. Barnett was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his grandparents when he was 19 years old. Missouri judges say it's up to the state Legislature to decide whether to expand legal protections to older teenagers as well.
ENDANGERED RIVERS
2 largest US rivers top new listing of endangered waterways
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The nation’s two largest rivers top a new listing of the most endangered waterways. The Washington, D.C.-based conservation organization American Rivers on Tuesday released its list of the 10 most endangered waterways in the United States. The Upper Mississippi River was cited as the most endangered, followed by the lower Missouri River. For both rivers, American Rivers cited increasingly severe flooding driven by climate change. Extreme flooding has become increasingly common on the Upper Mississippi. Meanwhile, parts of the Missouri River saw record and near-record flooding last spring in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.