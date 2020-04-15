Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of the University of Missouri System are considering layoffs, unpaid leave and other ways to contain costs due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. University of Missouri System President Mun Choi said in a statement Tuesday that major sources of funding “will remain under stress for some time to come.” He said that effective May 1, he and other leaders are taking 10% salary cuts that will last until at least July 31. Meanwhile, budget planners at each university are developing plans for cuts of up to 15%. Some budget-cutting decisions will be made by April 30.