Ky. colleges, universities, students to receive at least $156M in federal COVID-19 relief

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky colleges and universities will receive at least $156 million in federal grants amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Campuses may use the funds to respond to costs resulting from COVID-19, including the cost of moving to online coursework and other changes in instruction.
The funds have been allocated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Kentucky college students will receive $78 million from the fund to help pay for emergency expenses related to disruptions to their education due to COVID-19. These expenses include technology, food, housing and childcare.
According to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), each campus is in the process of developing its own guidelines for awarding the funds to students.
Federal officials said institutions will receive the remaining allocations and more guidance in coming weeks.
Below is a breakdown of how the $156 million in CARES Act funds will be distributed to Heartland Kentucky campuses:
To view allocations to other Kentucky colleges and universities, click here.
