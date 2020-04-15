Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Workers are still showing up in Inglewood, California, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, Texas and Columbus, Ohio, and making progress on stadium and arena projects. But work has mostly come to a halt at Belmont Park on Long Island. The pandemic has affected sports construction projects in different ways across the country. Of the ongoing projects in the NFL, NHL and MLS, work has continued in some places under strict new guidelines while it has stalled elsewhere, potentially changing the timelines for when the new venues can open.