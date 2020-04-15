Heartland sheriff stands by constitutional rights during COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Il. (KFVS) - The Sheriff of Perry County Illinois went to Facebook to let his community know they still have the right to live their life through times like this and some people are questioning what he meant.
“I’m not saying we need to throw caution in the wind, by any means,” said Steve Bareis, Perry County Sheriff.
Bareis made a post on Facebook Tuesday night, saying in part, "Our citizens have the right to worship, work, play, stay at home and social distance themselves.”
"I’m trying to find a balance between what I would call the governors guidance and directive and our constitutional rights,” said Bareis.
He said he is not going to take away your constitutional right to worship.
"As long as people aren't having direct contact and they are doing social distancing that they can still practice their first amendment rights, freedom of worship and assembly and not put any one at risk,” Bareis said.
He said you don’t have to worry, the sheriff’s department will not ticket anyone at church.
"Police officers are taking plate numbers and writing citations and so forth. I believe that is a travesty to the first amendment to do so," said Bareis.
He also points out private properties.
"In my county, I believe that you have the constitutional right to private entities, not public entities, to do what they want to do on their property. As long as it's not criminal and it's safe," said Bareis.
Governor J.B. Pritzker said at Wednesday’s press conference they left a lot of decisions in the hands of county officials and he hopes each county is doing its part.
“The most important thing I hope they all follow is, we need social distancing, we need people to stay at home,” he said.
Bareis made a follow-up post on Facebook Wednesday evening. He said his previous post related to the enforcement of an order by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear regarding church services on Easter Sunday. Bareis also said he does not endorse ‘civil defiance nor disregard of the Governor’s orders.’
