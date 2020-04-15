Heartland ambulance district creates COVID-19 unit to help patients

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Doctors and other healthcare professionals throughout the nation put their own health on the line while helping COVID-19 patients.
That’s no different with EMTs and other healthcare professionals that work with an ambulance district.
Stoddard County Ambulance District have put together a team of four individuals that strictly work suspected COVID-19 patient calls.
These four individuals put their lives on hold as they stay ready to serve those that may have COVID-19 symptoms in their community.
Every time they get a call, they wear special suits to make sure they are safe from getting any exposure from a patient and to help protect the patient as well.
“Right now, it's the best thing we can come up with that's going to help protect us when we go into somebody's house that's a PUI patient," Stoddard County Ambulance District squad leader Kyle Cox said. "We're trying to cover up as much as possible. We don't have any areas or skin showing and our gloves are covering up our sleeves."
They say it’s important they wear this gear and take all the precautions as they don’t want to get sick themselves and need to continue treating patients.
"There's only so many of us, if we start getting infected, bring it back and infect other employees, then we'll start running low on EMS personnel," Stoddard County Ambulance District Lt. Steven Cummins said. "We don't want to give it to our families and we don't want to give it to anybody."
Stoddard County Ambulance District Manager David Cooper said they are taking the COVID-19 very serious and are taking every precaution they can to not only help the patients, but to keep themselves healthy so they can keep providing services to the pubic.
“We arrange separate sleeping quarters for the COVID team as well," Cooper said. "We've restricted them into the station here. They are not allowed to go out on the streets. We provide their meals for them and a place to stay."
After treating and transporting a patient, they then thoroughly wash, sanitize and decontaminate the inside of the ambulance and the suits they wear.
After everything is clean inside the ambulance, they even turn on an ultraviolet light for 45 minutes to further kill any germs in the off chance there may be any left behind.
When a 911 call comes in, they also ask the caller if they are feeling ill and ask them their symptoms to see if it could be similar to COVID-19 symptoms. This better informs their staff that goes out and responds to the patients.
