Greenway Trail phase V construction to begin along riverfront

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -Greenway Trail phase V construction will begin along the riverfront later this year.
On Apirl 14, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Jim Smith Contracting for the project.
This phase starts on the river side of the floodwall at Jefferson Street and connects with the recently constructed Greenway Trail Phase IV near the Transient Dock.
This phase includes a separate Greenway Trail path for cyclists and pedestrians and an improvement to the roadway for vehicles.
Visit the City of Paducah’s website for more information.
