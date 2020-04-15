Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced two new positive cases of COVID-19.
They include:
- Resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital
- Resident in her 50s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
“We see how important it is to social distance ourselves as we can see how some of the cases are related.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
If you experience fever, cough, and shortness of breath (flu like symptoms), stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725 or the Graves County Health Department at 270-247-3553
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.