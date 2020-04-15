Frosty Start!

Temperatures near and below freezing this morning with widespread frost likely across the Heartland. Luckily, we will see sunshine this morning to help melt frost quicker. Sun will start to fade away from north to south during the afternoon as a weak cold front move through. This will pick up winds that could gust as high as 30mph in addition to bring some scattered rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s north to low 60s south.