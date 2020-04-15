First Alert: Frosty morning; Windy afternoon with scattered rain

(KFVS) - You might need the heater on this morning.
The Heartland is starting off cold, with widespread frost.
Temperatures near and below freezing.
After sunrise, the frost will start to melt.
Clouds will move into the Heartland during the afternoon ahead of a weak cold front.
Scattered rain and windy conditions are also expected this afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
High temperatures will be in the mid 50s north to low 60s south.
More rain in the forecast for Friday with cooler temps ending the week.
Warmer temps will be back next week.
