‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' benefits SEMO Food Bank, Feeding America

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The seventh annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign kicked off on April 13.
Supported by Walmart and Sam’s Clubs nationwide, the campaign raises awareness and funds for Feeding America and its food banks, including Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
Shoppers can support the cause by buying select products in store. A portion of the sales made in the 11 Walmart stores, Neighborhood Market and Sam’s Club locations in southeast Missouri will benefit SEMO Food Bank.
Products included:
- Bush Brothers
- Campbell’s Soup
- Clif Bar
- Coca Cola
- Clorox
- Conagra Brands
- Crazy Richards
- Ferrara Candy
- General Mills
- Great Value
- JM Smucker
- Kellogg
- Kraft Heinz
- Materne North America
- Monster Energy
- Motts
- Nestle’s Waters
- Ocean’s Halo
- PEPSICO
- Post
- Soylent
- Unilever
Donations can also be made online at FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub, and select your local food bank.
The campaign continues until May 11, and the number of meals generated can be tracked at Walmart.com/fighthunger.
Walmart kick-started the campaign with a $3 million donations to Feeding America and member food banks and a $5 million donation from Walmart Foundation for COVID-19 response efforts.
