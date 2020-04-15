Effectiveness of wearing gloves to prevent spread of COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Is wearing rubber gloves while out in public effective in protecting you from the new coronavirus?
The World Health Organization, health officials and SIH’s Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Sarah Altamimi all say “no."
"You should not be wearing gloves in public,” Altamimi said. “It’s a false sense of security.”
Officials are advising people in the public against wearing the gloves because the gloves can harbor bacteria.
“Wearing gloves is not going to add caution because you are still touching surfaces and touching your faces, Altamimi said. "So the best way to protect yourself is to actually wash your hands.”
Meanwhile, Fresh Foods, a produce market in Carbondale offers free gloves to their customers at the entrance, requiring them to use the gloves while in the store.
The market’s manager, Peter Huh, agreed with Dr. Altamimi. However, he wanted to make sure his customers and staff are safe within the store.
“Providing the gloves is just one more barrier of protection,” Huh said.
Fresh Foods also recommended wearing masks in the store. For concerned customers, there’s also curbside pick up available.
Huh said the health and well-being of their customers is always their top priority.
"The gloves we provide are strictly just when they are in our store. While they are shopping, while they are touching anything in here, we just ask them to use the gloves and then when they are leaving they can throw them away.”
Dr. Altamimi said healthcare workers should be the ones wearing gloves. If you are cleaning with chemical products at home, she suggested to also use gloves.
According to SIH Heatlh, infection occurs from breathing infected droplets that are in the air from coughing or sneezing. You can become infected by touching the live virus and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.
Altamimi said simply washing your hands or using hand sanitizer can prevent the spread of germs that could otherwise stick to gloves.
“We are all in this together,” Altamimi said. “And knowing that everyone is doing their due diligence to do their best to stay healthy and keep other people healthy is the most important thing right now."
If you find yourself using gloves, then here’s a video on how to put them on and take them off appropriately.
