2.7 earthquake registered south of Tiptonville, Tenn.

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was registered in Lake County, Tennessee at 8:16 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
According to the USGS, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded approximately two miles south of Tiptonville, Tenn.
At least four people reported feeling the quake in Tiptonville and Wickliffe, Kentucky.
No damage has been reported.
The quake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
To learn more or to report feeling the earthquake, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.