COVID-19 drive-thru testing site closes in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The community-wide Coronavirus Test Collection Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is now closed.
The announcement about the drive-thru testing site closing was made Wednesday morning, April 15.
According to Saint Francis Healthcare System, the center located at Arena Park has seen a rapid decline in the number of tests performed at the site each day, partly due to Missouri’s Stay at Home order.
Last week the center reduced its hours of operation.
Saint Francis said the center would reopen if it is needed once again.
COVID-19 testing will continue in the area.
Saint Francis stated they operate multiple testing locations in the Heartland.
Pre-screening is required before a COVID-19 test can be administered.
To get pre-screened, patients must call the Coronavirus Community Nurse Hotline at 573-331-4200.
The Hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Patients meeting the screening criteria will be directed to the nearest Saint Francis testing location.
If you do get tested, health officials state those results are not immediate.
