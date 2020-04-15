Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 15.
That brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 32. The health department said 11 cases have recovered.
As of Wednesday, there is still one reported death from COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 32 total cases, the health department said seven are in the county, 11 are in Cape Girardeau city and 14 are in Jackson.
