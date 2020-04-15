Birthday celebration for Sikeston 102-year-old woman

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a special celebration for one Sikeston woman.
Alma K. York turned 102 years old on April 15.
York’s family and friends drove by and honked as she sat on the porch. They also spread out in the yard to take a photo to capture the milestone and sing happy birthday.
York said she was happy to see everyone.
“I like people and so I guess I just feel good," said York.
“We’re hoping that she has some more of them. 102 is great. Think she’ll make it to 103 or 4 if we just keep on keepin’ on and we be careful and do what we’re supposed to do,” said Sandra Annette York, Alma’s daughter.
Both York and her daughter thanked everyone for stopping by. They also said they hope to see everyone again next year.
