Another front moving through the Heartland bringing another chilly night. Warmer tomorrow!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching another front moving into our northern counties at this time. Temperatures out ahead of the front are warming into the 50s. A few isolated showers may develop across southern Illinois but at this time most areas look to remain dry. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 50s north to middle 60s south but begin to drop once the front passes.