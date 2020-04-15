Another front moving through the Heartland bringing another chilly night. Warmer tomorrow!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching another front moving into our northern counties at this time. Temperatures out ahead of the front are warming into the 50s. A few isolated showers may develop across southern Illinois but at this time most areas look to remain dry. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 50s north to middle 60s south but begin to drop once the front passes.
Tonight we will see temperatures drop into the 30s once again. A few areas will drop into the lower to middle 30s but we do not expect as much frost tomorrow morning as we saw this morning.
Thursday will be sunny and warmer with many areas reaching the middle 60s. Another front will move into the Heartland on Friday bringing as good chance of rain and cooler temperatures.
