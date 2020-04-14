What you need to know April 14

What you need to know April 14
It will be a chilly Spring morning. (Source: CNews/William Foeste)
By Marsha Heller | April 14, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 3:50 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 14.

First Alert Weather

Clouds have kept temperatures slightly warmer and prevented a lot of frost this morning.

A few sprinkles or flurries are still possible this morning.

This afternoon will be cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight into Wednesday morning, cold temperatures near freezing could cause frost to form. A freeze warning has been issued for most of the Heartland..

There is a chance for a light shower Wednesday night, but the biggest chance for rain will be Friday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.