What you need to know April 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 14.
Clouds have kept temperatures slightly warmer and prevented a lot of frost this morning.
A few sprinkles or flurries are still possible this morning.
This afternoon will be cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tonight into Wednesday morning, cold temperatures near freezing could cause frost to form. A freeze warning has been issued for most of the Heartland..
There is a chance for a light shower Wednesday night, but the biggest chance for rain will be Friday.
- According to the South Korean Military, North Korea fired a number of projectiles between Japan and the Korean peninsula.
- The U.S. Census Bureau wants to delay deadlines for the 2020 head count of all U.S. residents because of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Data from Johns Hopkins University late Monday night showed the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. approached 683,000, with more than 2 million worldwide.
- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has not ruled out expanding the state’s Stay Home Missouri order.
- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, which would help treat current patients.
- A small study at a hospital in Wuhan, China has found that COVID-19 could be spread by shoes.
- A New York resident thanks a Cape Girardeau respiratory therapist for her support to help patients with COVID-19 in New York City.
- A big wish has come true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania after she posted a sign at her house that read “I need more beer” amid her coronavirus-induced isolation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.