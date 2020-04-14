1st positive case of COVID-19 reported in Union County, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19.
According to the health department, the man is in his 20s and is being isolated.
Total cases of COVID-19 in Southern Seven’s counties include:
- Johnson County - 1 man in his 20s
- Massac County - 1 woman in her 60s, 1 man in his 20s and 1 man in his 60s
- Pulaski County - 1 woman in her 40s, 1 man in his 20s, two men in their 30s and 1 man in his 40s
- Union County - 1 man in his 20s
They say residents should expect the number of cases to increase as more tests become available.
The following hotlines are available to answer questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment:
- Massac Memorial Hospital - 618-638-1344 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Southern Illinois Healthcare - 844-988-7800 (24-hours)
- Saint Francis Healthcare System - 573-331-4200 (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Baptist Health - 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)
