101st Airborne soldiers deploy to aid COVID effort

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (KFVS) - The 101st Airborne Division deployed soldiers from Fort Campbell to New Jersey on April 14 to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 relief effort.
About ten soldiers in the sustainment brigade were deployed.
The Soldiers will assist with coordinating and supporting Army logistical efforts in the region.
“I am incredibly proud of our sustainment Soldiers from the Lifeliner brigade, and I know they are going to have a big impact to our nation’s response against COVID,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Sustainment is absolutely critical to ensure front line medical personnel are well supplied and able to continue their vital work.”
Fort Campbell has already deployed around 300 soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center, who have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station since March 26.
