Southeast Mo. Food Bank holds mobile food pantry at Cape Girardeau church

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank held a mobile food pantry on Tuesday, April 14.
It started at noon at Cape First Church.
Looking ahead, mobile food pantries for the rest of the week include:
- Wednesday, April 15
- 4 p.m. - Wyatt Baptist, 202 Pecan Street, Wyatt, Mo.
- 5 p.m. - COVID-19 Response, AGAPE WC- 2536 N. State Hwy. K, Hayti, Mo.
- Thursday, April 16
- 5 p.m. - Portageville R.A.I.N., 104 East Main Street, Portageville, Mo.
- Friday, April 17
- 5:30 p.m. - COVID-19 Response, Live Changers - 320 Coleman Avenue, Lilbourn, Mo.
- Saturday, April 18
- 8 a.m. - Malden Walmart, United Voice of Zion – 2780 North Douglas, Malden, Mo.
- 9 a.m. - Bread Shed, First Baptist, 308 Walnut, Doniphan, Mo.
- 9 a.m. - Black River Baptist Church, Black River Baptist-43 Co. Rd. 818, Black, Mo.
- 10 a.m. - Advance Methodist, 202 North Oak, Advance, Mo.
You can click here for a full list of scheduled stops.
The food bank has had to double its community response in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Large grocery chains like Walmart, Ruler Foods and Aldi donate hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to member agencies every year.
However, since more people are cooking at home and stocking up, those stores are having a difficult time finding food to put on their shelves, much less donate food.
