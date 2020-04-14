Sikeston high school graduation postponed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -According to a post on their Facebook page, Sikeston R-6 Schools has decided to postpone graduation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduation was originally scheduled for May 7.
Now it will be held on Thursday, June 11.
The week of May 22nd, the school district will re-evaluate.
If conditions have improved, they will conduct the traditional graduation ceremony.
If conditions do not allow for that to occur, there will be a modified ceremony which will allow students an opportunity to be recognized for their achievement on June 11.
