Sikeston high school graduation postponed

Sikeston high school graduation postponed
According to a post on their Facebook page, Sikeston R-6 Schools has decided to postpone graduation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Jessica Ladd | April 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 8:48 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -According to a post on their Facebook page, Sikeston R-6 Schools has decided to postpone graduation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduation was originally scheduled for May 7.

Now it will be held on Thursday, June 11.

The week of May 22nd, the school district will re-evaluate.

If conditions have improved, they will conduct the traditional graduation ceremony.

If conditions do not allow for that to occur, there will be a modified ceremony which will allow students an opportunity to be recognized for their achievement on June 11.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.