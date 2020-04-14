2 separate shootings under investigation in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -On April 13 officers responded to two separate reports of shots fired in the Arbor District.
At approximately 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West Cherry Street.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned the shots were fired by an individual described as a black male wearing a light colored hoodie with black pants.
He was last seen running southbound on South Rawlings Street.
The suspect was seen with another black male wearing a navy blue hoodie with dark colored pants who ran east on West Cherry Street.
There were no injuries or property damage reported as a result of this incident.
The second incident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m., when officers responded to the 500 block of South Poplar Street.
Officers learned the shots were fired by an individual inside a moving blue vehicle traveling northbound on Poplar Street.
The suspect shot at a passing gray 2002 Ford Mustang.
Officers located the Mustang and learned no one was injured as a result of the incident.
There is not any suspect information to provide at this time.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Police continue to investigate these incidents.
It is unknown at this time whether or not the two incidents are related.
