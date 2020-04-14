2 separate shootings under investigation in Carbondale

Carbondale police investigate two separate reports of shots fired in the Arbor District. (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd | April 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 3:31 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -On April 13 officers responded to two separate reports of shots fired in the Arbor District.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West Cherry Street.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned the shots were fired by an individual described as a black male wearing a light colored hoodie with black pants.

He was last seen running southbound on South Rawlings Street.

The suspect was seen with another black male wearing a navy blue hoodie with dark colored pants who ran east on West Cherry Street.

There were no injuries or property damage reported as a result of this incident.

The second incident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m., when officers responded to the 500 block of South Poplar Street.

Officers learned the shots were fired by an individual inside a moving blue vehicle traveling northbound on Poplar Street.

The suspect shot at a passing gray 2002 Ford Mustang.

Officers located the Mustang and learned no one was injured as a result of the incident.

There is not any suspect information to provide at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Police continue to investigate these incidents.

It is unknown at this time whether or not the two incidents are related.

