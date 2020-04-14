Schools ease concerns on students’ readiness for next grade level

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland News talked to several schools about making sure students are ready to walk into their next grade level later this year after missing an entire quarter of this current school year due to COVID-19.
Even though the current school year has been canceled, teachers and staff are still taking care of their students with activities, guidance and nutrition to keep their brains going.
We talked with Scott City R-1 schools about how they meet the needs of their students and their families.
“One of the big needs were paper and pencil resources,” Scott City Elementary Principal Keisha Panagos said. “So behind me you’ll see Pre-K through 8th grade. We have paper, pencil, packets of reading and math. They are out here 24/7 so they can come at their convenience and come and pick those up.”
We spoke with a Scott City resident that stopped by to get some work for her granddaughter. She said the school has answered most of her questions and feels confident when her granddaughter returns back to school.
“I got her math and her reading papers,” Carole Kenny said. “She’s in fifth grade and that helps her keep caught up before she goes back to school, so she doesn’t miss out on anything.”
Like many other schools, they also currently provide online resources for the students as well, including Google Classroom, Study Island and more.
"We also have some teachers that have Zoom meetings with their students and families to stay connected," Panagos said. "It's not really anything academically but more of a social engagement."
Panagos said they encourage families to take advantage of the resources available from the school during this time and keep the student's minds sharp with activities and reading.
However, Panagos said no matter where the students stand academically coming back into the next school year, the teachers will help each and every one of them.
"This is just common practice where we meet the kids where they are," Panagos said. "So when they come back, when it's safe to do so, and when they walk back into our school, we're going to be able to assess where they are, meet them right there just like where they've never left."
A parent we talked to said the school has stepped up even more so lately and has their student’s best interest at heart. She said she isn’t too worried about how things are.
“We’re in uncharted territory,” Jessica Braun said. “So for the schools, they are doing the best that they can I think. I know that when we go back to school, they will do everything they can to start out with each individual child with the level that they are on.”
Schools we talked to are also hoping they will be allowed to open their doors back up for summer enrichment programs for another opportunity for students to get some extra help if needed as well.
Panagos also said that if anyone has any questions, she encouraged them to reach out to the teachers, principals, school counselors and other staff members for any concerns they may have.
“We’re here for them if they have any questions or concerns and we’ll do anything we can to try to alleviate the stress this is causing on our families,” Panagos said.
