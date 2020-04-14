3rd COVID-19 case reported in Massac Co., Ill.

The Southern Seven Health Department reports a third person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Massac County, Illinois. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | April 14, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 7:09 AM

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) announced on Tuesday morning, April 14, a third person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Massac County, Illinois.

The patient is a man in his 20s and he is being isolated.

Currently, S7HD has reported nine COVID-19 case is their area:

  • Massac County: 1 female 60’s, 1 male 20’s, 1 male 60’s,
  • Pulaski County: 1 female 40’s, 1 male 20’s, 2 males 30’s, 1 male 40’s
  • Johnson County: 1 male 20’s

The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically in the past week.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), on Monday, April 13, there were 1,173 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

The total number of cases in Illinois is 22,025 individuals, with 794 deaths.

