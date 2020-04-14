2 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
They include one man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. The health department said both acquired the virus through local contact with a known or suspected case.
As of Tuesday, April 14, there are 38 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the health department, 12 of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.