2 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County, Ill.

By Amber Ruch | April 14, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 3:22 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

They include one man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. The health department said both acquired the virus through local contact with a known or suspected case.

As of Tuesday, April 14, there are 38 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the health department, 12 of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.

