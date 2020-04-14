New dispatch center in operation; Cape Girardeau and Jackson operators to remain separate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau recently announced they would be combining their fire and police dispatching in a new communication center located in the Sheriff’s Office.
Due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, the two departments will remain separate for the time being.
To allow for distancing of employees, the Jackson communications officers will be working in the new space and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office communications officers will remain working in their current space.
Both departments will continue to provide all services.
