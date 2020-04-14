1 new COVID-19 case reported, 3 recovered in Perry Co., Mo.

1 new COVID-19 case reported, 3 recovered in Perry Co., Mo.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Perry County, Mo. stands at 37. (Source: Stock image/ Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | April 14, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 8:38 AM

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department in Missouri announced on Monday, April 13, another resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of cases in Perry County stands at 37.

The health department also reported that three more patients have recovered.

Currently, 18 have recovered from COVID-19 in Perry County.

The ages of patients range from 20 to more than 80 years-old.

Approximately, 22 women and 15 men have tested positive for the virus.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as of April 13, there are 4,388 COVID-19 cases in the state, with 114 deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.