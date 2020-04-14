1 new COVID-19 case reported, 3 recovered in Perry Co., Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department in Missouri announced on Monday, April 13, another resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of cases in Perry County stands at 37.
The health department also reported that three more patients have recovered.
Currently, 18 have recovered from COVID-19 in Perry County.
The ages of patients range from 20 to more than 80 years-old.
Approximately, 22 women and 15 men have tested positive for the virus.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as of April 13, there are 4,388 COVID-19 cases in the state, with 114 deaths.
