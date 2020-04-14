More than 4K total positive cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 4,388 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 114 deaths.
At the 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing on Facebook.
The briefing will include Truman Medical Centers President and CEO Charlie Shields, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.
On Monday, the governor announced the state’s first alternate care site for COVID-19 patients was ready to open when needed. The site was at Quality Inn Hotel in Florissant, Mo.
He and DPS Director Sandy Karsten also announced about 48,000 KN95 medical masks were recalled by SEMA after weekend testing found them inadequate.
