Mo. to receive $66.5M from CARES Act for child care, early education needs

MISSOURI (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced Tuesday, April 14 that Missouri will receive $66.5 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securtiy (CARES) Act.
The funding is to help families working on the front lines during the pandemic and to help keep child care providers from closing their doors due to decreased enrollment.
“Everyone who is working to support their communities through the coronavirus pandemic – from health care workers to grocery store employees and first responders to public utility workers – deserves the peace of mind that their kids are well cared for while they’re on the job,” said Sen. Blunt.
The CARES Act was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Under the Act, a total of $3.5 billion was set aside for Child Care and Development Block grants.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.